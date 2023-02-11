Everyone wants to find love, especially as Valentine’s Day approaches. It can be hard to find someone, and even harder on a campus as big as LSU's.
If you're struggling to meet someone, here are the best places to be on campus in order to make sure you have a Valentine’s date.
1. Student section at a home football game
Everyone is on their toes. There’s 10 seconds left in the game. LSU scores and the student section storms the field. You’re so excited that you grab the person next to you and start screaming in each other's faces. This could be you and your soulmate.
The energy at an LSU home game is unmatched. It's one of the best places to be on campus and definitely one of the best places to fall in love. In between chanting and cheering, you could lock eyes with your future partner.
There is nothing like making new friends, or maybe more than friends, around you in the student section. If you just so happen to meet the love of your life at a game, just know the story will have a happy ending because everyone always has a good time at Tiger Stadium.
2. Line to get into Himes Hall
It’s been a busy semester and you scheduled your exam at the last minute. It happens to the best of us and we’ve all been there.
As you are stuck in a long line, trying to calculate what score you need in order to pass this class, you want to talk with the people in line with you. There are easy ways to start a conversation with the people around you in order to calm yourself down. You could ask for a pencil, a test-approved calculator or even the answers.
Conversations at Himes could be the best or worst. Just make sure not to make anyone uncomfortable, they are already nervous enough. As you make your way into the basement, wish the people around you good luck, they probably need it.
Don’t forget to get their number before you have to turn off your phone.
3. Tiger Trails
The LSU Tiger Trails is a great way to get from point A to point B on campus. All kinds of different people going to different places will use this transportation service. The best kind of days to look for a partner on the Tiger Trails would be those cold, rainy days.
Getting into those tightly packed buses with shivering students may not seem ideal, but it could be a great way to meet people. You could start with a simple “excuse me” and work your way into a conversation.
The best conversation starter is to ask where they are going, so instead of scrolling on your phone until your next stop, make some eye contact. It is the most organic way to meet another student, and perhaps even a partner.
The next time you hop on the bus make sure to look around for some potential Valentine’s and start a conversation so you don’t get off and regret your decision.
4. UREC
Although you may not look your best here, the LSU UREC could be where you meet the one.
If you go to the gym as part of your daily routine, it's possible you will develop a “gym crush.” A gym crush is the type of person you want to be with. If they’re consistent with working out, they automatically have their life together, and that is what you need for a healthy, stable relationship.
You two could exchange workout playlists, spot one another or even share pre-workout. Now that's true love.
However, if you try to meet your next Valentine at the UREC, some rules come with it:
Do not go up to someone in the middle of their workout. That's just annoying.
Do not check them out for too long - this can get very creepy, so be careful.
Lastly, if they have their headphones on and/ or a hoodie over their head, do not bother them. They are in the zone.
5. The Bell Tower at midnight on Valentine’s Day
This spot on campus is for all of those last minute planners out there. Finding a Valentine on Valentine’s Day can be tricky, so this one can be a hit or miss.
Every year at midnight on Valentine’s Day it's an LSU tradition to kiss beneath the Bell Tower in order to become official University lovers. This is the one time a year that the tower chimes past 10 p.m. The origin of this tradition remains unknown, but many couples continue to celebrate every year.
Many couples look forward to this event; however, there could be some singles out there wanting to watch the romantic tradition (it's not creepy don't be weird). If you attend this event, take a look around. Maybe find a lonely person counting down until midnight? As you walk towards them, you could hint at a midnight kiss.