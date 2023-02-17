Looking for a wardrobe refresh this season?

Sometimes you need a little nudge when it comes to developing your own personal style. Your lookbook can be inspired by an individual within your circle of friends, shows such as “Girlfriends” and “Sex And The City" or both.

If, by chance, it wasn’t either of those things, maybe you turn to your favorite “it” girl whose street style you’ve dedicated an entire Pinterest board to.

Zoe Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Elsa Hosk, Sofia Richie and Jasmine Tookes are just some of the starlets who never miss when it comes to slaying street style one stunning look at a time. Usually when a celebrity has their own sense of fashion, they serve captivating looks on and off the red carpet.

When finding your go-to signature looks, here are my tips:

1. Choose an aesthetic you like best. Remember you don’t have to choose just one. Aesthetics include monochromatic, athleisure, streetwear, cottage-core, vintage, grunge, minimalist and the list goes on and on.

2. Start by identifying your favorite colors, patterns and textures. I tend to gravitate towards polka-dots, tulle, blush pink, etc.

3. I’m also a firm believer in wearing what you love. Forget about trends, sometimes what’s considered mainstream fashion isn't even all that. Why stick to what everyone else is wearing when you can experiment and curate your own personal style?

If you’re still pondering what’s next for your style evolution check out these celebrity style guides I’ve put together for you.

Zoë Kravitz

This look is a perfect example of casual meets collected. No one will ever know that you woke up late for your 9 a.m. class when you show up in this look. You’re keeping it casual and tres chic.

Dakota Johnson

If you’re not a fan of keeping things sporty, not to fear. A good-ole pair of jeans will never go out of style. Just like sweats, denim can be dressy or casual. Instead of sneakers add loafers or platform shoes for an elevated look. You can’t go wrong with this preppy and timeless look.

Elsa Hosk

Over the past few years athletic-leisure or "athleisure" has carved out a special place in our hearts as well as our closets. Fashion bloggers and celebrities alike have made it clear that athletic-chic is in. We all can be our best version of Sporty Spice in the ensemble shown above.

Sofia Richie

I’ve never met a blazer I didn’t like. As you can see most of the looks I’ve curated include a trusty blazer. This is an item everyone should have in their wardrobe. Whether you dress it up with a pair of heels for cocktails with the girls or dress it down with tennis shoes for a day of running errands, a blazer is your best friend through and through.

Jasmine Tookes

You’ve probably seen Jasmine’s look executed in a variety of ways. Princess Diana pulled it off seamlessly back in the day and it seems to be the off duty model look seen in every magazine. But this look isn’t reserved for models only, it’s a classic cool look that anyone can pull off. Grab these closet staples and strut to class.