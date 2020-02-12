Much like “Parks and Recreation’s” Leslie Knope once said, “What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year.”
With all the buzz happening this week surrounding Valentine’s Day, it’s important to remember to treat yourself! Here are some fun ways to celebrate all the gals in your life:
A Dinner Party
What better way to celebrate all the wonderful people in your life than to have a dinner party. Make your favorite dishes, get dressed up, and let the celebration commence. If you and your friends are up for a challenge, turn the night into a murder mystery party.
Spa Day
Grab a face mask, some nail polish, and your favorite movie. Invite your friends over and pamper yourselves. There’s no better reason to treat yourself than a Galentine’s gathering.
Movie Marathon
Watch some rom coms like 50 First Dates or How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days. If you like some friendly competition, pop on a classic flick like Mean Girls and have a contest to see who can quote the most lines in the movie. A day like this could be totally fetch!
Road Trip
There’s no need to spend the day inside when celebrating Galentine’s Day. Take a day trip to the nearby beach or someplace near you that you’ve always wanted to visit. Take a hike, have a picnic, or even visit a small town. Make sure to blast some Galentine’s bops once you hit the road!
DIY Party
If you’re more of the crafty type, host a DIY party. Try something new like knitting a heart, making friendship bracelets or your own Galentine’s Day plant holder. If you’re looking for something a bit more advanced, try making bath bombs, matching mugs or tote bags. No matter what, a DIY Galentine’s party will craft great memories.
Painting Party
There’s no artistic ability required for this Galentine’s adventure. Gather your friends and have a painting party. Show off your coolest beach, snowiest mountains or portraits of your friends. To paint this party red, pop on a Bob Ross tutorial and see who can make the happiest trees.
Bake Off
If you like to bake, turn this Galentine’s day into something Mary Berry would be proud of. Have a Great Galentine’s Bake Off while watching “The Great British Bake Off” with your friends. Don’t forget the special ingredient: love. Not only will you have lots of fun, but you’ll have cute treats for later!
Galentine's Photoshoot
There’s a saying, “pics or it didn’t happen.” Surely the same rules apply for Galnetine’s Day. Get your friends together and have a Galentine’s photoshoot. Not only is it a great reason to set up a cute backdrop, but it’s a fun way to show off your photography skills for Instagram. DIY some props and capture the memories.