Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season.
Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest faces on the hit show’s cast list.
Ribbeck is originally from Mandeville, Louisiana, where she attended Fontainebleau High School. She graduated from LSU in 2016 with a degree in horticulture and is currently the social media strategist for the LSU AgCenter.
Ribbeck has been ecstatic about this opportunity to be on the show and is excited for everyone to see the new season.
After getting cast right before gator season, Ribbeck jumped right in and got to filming.
She was assigned to work on a new boat with returning cast member Ashley Jones, whom she has known for years. Together the two of them worked diligently to support their team.
They went out every day from sunrise until around 2 p.m. Then, they would sell the gators they caught that day until four or five in the evening.
They did this six days a week. So, as many can imagine, this process was exhausting. However, Ribbeck said she would “love to be back and helping Ashley on the boat again.”
Not only did she enjoy working with Jones, but she also said that the overall experience was “really positive.”
“It’s pretty incredible what you learn from everybody out there,” Ribbeck said.
When asked what she was most excited for audiences to see, Ribbeck shared that she hunts gators with a bow.
“It’s the first time it’s ever been done on the show,” Ribbeck said.
She did not start out hunting with a bow and arrow. She said that she began with competitive archery and that when she got to college, she purchased a bow and started learning to hunt with it.
Not only is she super talented at what she does, but Ribbeck has great energy and makes the show even more enjoyable to watch.
She also has a website, annathearcher.com, where she sells jewelry that she makes. The jewelry is Louisiana-inspired and makes the perfect gift for others (or for yourself).
To see more about Ribbeck and her life, she is on social media platforms under the username @annathearcher.