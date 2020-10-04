If you could sum up every season you live in with a word and wear it, what word would you choose and why?
LSU alumna Abigail Gallagher built herself a career based on this idea and her love of uplifting others. Her temporary tattoo business, “Words for a Season,” takes meaningful words written directly by Gallagher and makes them wearable.
Gallagher graduated in 2014, and just like us, she had anxiety taking tests in Himes and considered changing her major. She eventually made the switch from business to elementary education, but she still ventured out of her focus of studies when beginning her current career.
Managing time and responsibility were key things she learned as a Tiger and took those skills with her going into her career. Now living in Dallas, Gallagher still likes to show her Tiger pride.
“I definitely still bleed purple and gold,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher worked around Baton Rouge after graduating, and she also had experience hand lettering and creating chalkboard signs for events. Having dreams of starting a business of her own, she took her talents and continued to share them with others.
Like many people she wanted to get a tattoo but didn’t want the commitment and pain of a needle. She wanted her tattoo to be meaningful and visual, and her background in calligraphy gave her inspiration to start making tattoos.
“That’s where everything was starting to merge together,” Gallagher said. “Words for a Season was created to give someone a beautiful way of wearing a meaningful word without the commitment of an actual tattoo.”
After multiple people requested tattoos of their own, Gallagher realized there was a market for her personalized tattoos and decided to create her business. She did the research and built her business from the
ground up, soon recognizing that there’s depth and meaning behind words which impact people.
“I felt like it’s definitely something more than just a temporary tattoo,” Gallagher said.
People share their stories which gives Gallagher even more inspiration, hearing explanations behind each word and how it brought them through a particular season in their lives.
“It’s so meaningful to hear the stories behind why they chose their word and how it helped them go through a certain trial or whatnot,” Gallagher said, “It’s definitely encouraging and it makes me really excited.”
I love this idea, being that I’m a person who has a full Pinterest board of tattoo ideas, but I’m also super indecisive and not the biggest fan of needles. I also love any opportunity to support an LSU alumna.
Words for a Season is a words-based business, but Gallagher has created new designs that you can pair with your word tattoos including a plume and poppy bouquet.
Gallagher has also done words of the year and offers custom temporary tattoos, prints of her designs and a digital magazine where she allows her community members to have a platform.
Gallagher felt the encouragement she needed to start her community blog, after she remembered an LSU professor who mentioned the importance of words. The blog is also run through Words for a Season, and allows community members to write for it.
Gallagher values her experience at LSU and believes she gained the push she needed to pursue her passions.
“I feel like LSU is such a strong community, so I feel like it’s definitely an encouraging environment. Go for your dreams and go big,” Gallagher said.
“Definitely know that it’s not just for four years. It’s something that you take for the rest of your life, that kind of encouragement.”
Gallagher also offers national wholesale in boutiques and hopes to have her items in Baton Rouge stores soon.