Former LSU Baseball players, Anthony Ranaudo and Beau Didier celebrated the opening of F45 Training on Bluebonnet this past weekend.
Ranaudo first discovered F45 Training last February and was intrigued by the unique fitness approach. The open floor plan, no mirrors, high intensity concept successfully creates a fitness community.
After joining with Didier as his business partner, they were confident Baton Rouge was the perfect place to open F45.
Ranaudo and Didier were both out of state students who played on the 2009 College World Series Championship team. Over their years as student athletes, they grew to love the local community.
Didier graduated in 2012 with a degree in Political Science and Ranaudo graduated in 2018 with a degree in Sports Administration after being drafted into Major League Baseball his junior year in 2010.
“The LSU connection and community really tied me here,” Ranaudo said. “I knew there was no where else in the country I would be as well received as I am here in Baton Rouge.”
Another immediate benefit of choosing this community is the connection the former players have with the LSU Baseball program and the relationships they still gain through the program.
“Coach Mainieri does an amazing job of creating an environment where all former guys feel welcome to come back,” said Didier.
The focus of F45 is on community and personal development, a concept they built on before opening their doors on February 29th. They hosted unique pop-up workout events throughout the Baton Rouge community to intertwine fitness with everyday life.
F45 offers a systematic approach to fitness. Monday, Wednesday, Friday offers high intensity cardio and Tuesdays and Thursdays focus on resistance training. On the weekends, a hybrid of both sessions is offered. The program is based on HIIT or High-Intensity Interval Training.
Their goal is to develop a healthy mind and body connection that is available and achievable for people of all ages.
F45 Fitness is located at 9730 Bluebonnet Blvd.