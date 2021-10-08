For this year’s live Homecoming concert LSU has booked rapper Swae Lee. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 12th, at the beginning of Homecoming week. Concert entry will be free for all students.
The 28-year-old rapper/singer/songwriter was born in Inglewood, California, later to be raised in Tupelo, Mississippi. Alongside his brother Slim Jxmmi, the other half of duo Rae Sremmurd, the two began making music in high school and released their first studio album “SremmLife” in 2015.
Popular songs from this album include their 2015 hits “No Type,” “No Flex Zone” and “Come Get Her.” One year later in 2016, the duo released their next album “SremmLife 2.” The song “Black Beatles” incited a worldwide trend on the internet known as the “Black Beatles" challenge. The artist is well known for his role in the rap duo, while also pursuing his own solo career on the side.
His solo career took off more after being featured on Post Malone’s 2019 song “Sunflower”, written for the film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” that later earned the two a nominee for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Lee was also featured on French Montana’s 2017 hit, “Unforgettable,” which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 that year.