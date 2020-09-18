Bored and looking for some safe socializing, join the club (literally).
Being in quarantine for almost six months has put a halt to many social gatherings, and club meetings are just another thing that will look a little different this semester. The pandemic has limited how we can meet and interact with each other, but many on campus clubs are focusing on using this challenge to make their organizations better.
LSU has a wide range of clubs, and groups like Dance Marathon at LSU are continuing to do good during the pandemic.
Dance Marathon's Director of Member Development, Leadership and Human Resource Development junior Lexie Dunham, shared how important it is for the club to keep being active.
“The members of our club work to raise funds and awareness for the kids at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, and it is so rewarding,” Dunham said. “Kids can’t wait for events to be in-person, so we shouldn’t either.”
The club is having hybrid meetings every Wednesday and have events planned like Beat Bama Week and a silent auction.
Another on campus club is also using dance to uplift and help others. Dance Ambassadors at LSU is having zoom dance classes of multiple styles every Monday at 9pm. They are even collaborating with the Tiger Ballroom Club to offer a ballroom dance class.
The president of the club, junior Sophia Greenwood studying Mechanical Engineering while pursuing minors in Aerospace Engineering and Dance, talked about the importance of having dance as an outlet during this time.
“Since many people are stuck inside for the majority of the day studying and having online classes, I think it is really important for their mental and physical health that they are moving and exercising. This club not only does that, but it also provides a creative outlet for students and is a stress-reliever,” Greenwood said.
The Student Association of the Society of Wetland Scientists at LSU are also trying to make the most out of virtual meetings that they plan to have monthly. President of the club Ashley Booth, PhD student studying Renewable Natural Resources and Wildlife, shared how LSU SWS plans to continue to make a positive impact in the area.
“Our virtual meetings this semester will still have speakers and wetland-related activities, and we are still planning on having socially-distanced volunteer events that get us outside and helping our local community,” Booth said.
Another club that makes a huge impact on campus is none other than The Impact Movement. The club has hybrid meetings planned and hope to complete community service and collaborate with other organizations on campus.
President of the club, apparel design senior Michaela Powell, shared how the club will continue to stick to their core values during the semester.
“Although things look different this semester, Impact is still a family and we will continue to operate as such. We will still have good times and good conversations about faith and what that looks like in every aspect of our lives,” Powell said.
Ratio Christi is another club looking to socialize and have discussions even during these challenging times. They meet every Tuesday from 4:30-6:00pm in room 325 of the Student Union.
"Whether you're a freshman looking for connections or a senior looking for an interesting discussion our group provides a thoughtful, encouraging community that discusses the big questions in life," sophomore club member Jonah Foster said.
Even with the restrictions, students should definitely still consider joining clubs. If you’re looking to meet new people and get involved on campus joining clubs is one of the best things to do.
I highly recommend everyone, especially freshman, to look into what clubs their college offers, or just go on Tigerlink and look at all the active clubs this semester. Joining a community on campus will help this semester feel more normal and fit more socializing into your schedule.