Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.