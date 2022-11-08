If you're an undergraduate student at LSU in the year 2022, you were likely born in the early 2000s.
LSU has a long history stretching back to its founding in 1860. It's gone through many changes. But what was it like right before you were born? And how has it changed in comparison to the present day?
Weekend Plans
There are tons of activities within the Baton Rouge area. From Top Golf to Tigerland, there’s something for everyone.
Pam Kocke, an LSU 1999 alumna, said bars like The Library, which was located around the North Gates of campus, and those that were in Tigerland were the biggest hang-out spots for college students.
Even though The Library may no longer exist, it’s not uncommon to find LSU students partying like it’s the end of the world every Saturday in Tigerland. Some things never change.
Shopping
In today’s life, LSU students can barely walk a mile off campus before finding a shopping outlet or a few clothing stores. In the ’90s, there were slim pickings.
Maura Sharp, LSU class of '97 alumna, said that before the shops we know today and even before the Mall of Louisiana, which was built in 1997, most LSU students made trips to one store.
“If you needed something, your options pretty much were you went to Walmart,” Sharp said.
Today, Baton Rouge is home to one of only two Trader Joe’s locations in the state. College students can take their pick from a variety of grocery stores and other shopping centers, like the boutiques in Perkins Rowe, which opened to the public in 2007.
Social Media
Due to the advancements in technology, today, the spreading of information is much faster than before and there is much more of it. The current LSU student body is well aware of how much information is at the touch of their fingertips.
When it came to social media in the ’90s, computers and phones were not common items in every person’s living space. So, to share their interests and make a small profit, students began writing “zines.” Zines were small magazines made by young adults to showcase their favorite bands, trends and jokes.
Andrea Weinchrecht, LSU class of ’98, said she and her friends created many zines.
“It was about tons of bands,” Weinchrecht said.
Weinchrecht also commented that these zines were written solely about what the individual liked. Whether it was indie bands or satirical humor, there was a zine for all the different crowds.
Music
From the zines of the ’90s to the Grammys and Billboard Charts, music is always in high demand and well celebrated.
In the ’90s, American rock music was in. Bands like the Dave Matthews Band, R.E.M., and Widespread Panic were all the rage, according to Julie Sanders, a member of the LSU class of ’97.
Today, the trending charts are typically full of pop music and throwback songs made popular by TikTok.
Artists like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have been consistent fan favorites for the past couple of months; whereas, music from other artists blow up for shorter bits of time, like Kate Bush’s “Runnin Up That Hill” and Måneskin’s cover of “Beggin’.”
Society as a whole has changed so much in the past 30 years. LSU today versus LSU in the ’90s are two completely different environments. The progress, better or worse, has been shaped by the community of students and will continue to evolve and change as future generations come and go.
When reflecting on what is and what has been, it’s important to remember to live in the present so that you too can be a part of LSU’s large and ever-growing history.