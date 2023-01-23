LSU Manship School alumna Vanessa Dinh will be competing in the 27th season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” on Monday night.

Dinh is one of 30 contestants this season hoping bachelor Zach Shallcross will bring change to her life.

"Vanessa is ready to say goodbye to the single life,” according to an ABC news release. “She is so excited to meet Zach and hopes he’s the loyal, charismatic man she’s been looking for."

The 23-year-old Baton Rouge native graduated with a degree in Digital Advertising. She now works as the social media marketing specialist for GO Eat Concepts, a company working with local restaurants including Central Kitchen, Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, Lit Pizza, Modesto and Rocca Pizzeria.

Tune in to see Dinh in “The Bachelor” season premiere tonight at 7 p.m. CT on ABC or through Hulu’s live TV streaming service.