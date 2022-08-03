On Monday, LSU officially launched its new subscription, content service, LSU Gold.
The $8.99 per month subscription service offers exclusive and behind-the-scenes content within LSU Athletics, across multiple sports.
With the launch came the premier of the docuseries following Brian Kelly's first year at LSU, titled “The Follow”. Two episodes have been released so far, documenting the first few months of Kelly’s arrival at LSU, giving behind the scenes access to the hiring and his arrival. Over the coming weeks and months, the series will continue to follow Kelly and the team through the season, giving fans interviews and other content exclusive to LSU GOLD.
The only other docuseries featured on LSU GOLD right now is “The Reboot,” a series already published on social media, which follows Head Baseball Coach Jay Johnson during his first year in Baton Rouge.
Other content on the site includes many of the videos and series fans have seen on LSU’s social media pages in recent years. Most notably, “Film Room” a series breaking down certain games and plays with players and the Hey Fightin’ Podcast Network are ongoing series that are now carried by service
Other exclusive content like extended interviews and other extended footage that does not make the social media videos can be found on LSU GOLD, including extended versions of Film Room episodes from LSU Football’s wins over Florida in 2007 and Kentucky in 2001.
LSU Gold also has a deep archive of old highlights from numerous LSU sports in the tab titled “The Vault”. The Lagniappe tab, like The Vault, is an archive for other old videos, including every single one of the famous football hype videos from 2019.