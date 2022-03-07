Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 77F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. High 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.