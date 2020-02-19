Do you have what it takes to compete in Red Bull Can You Make It? Well, three seniors here at the university are ready to take on a challenge. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity consists of being flown to Europe and given little to no resources for survival. Luckily, they will be sent with Red Bull beverages to trade for transportation, food, shelter and more.
Mass communication senior Abby Ellis, English senior Paige Boudreaux and film senior Stella Burke are calling their team “We Three Queens.” The dynamic trio is hoping to have one last hurrah before college ends.
“We’re hoping to have one last crazy adventure before we graduate. Winning this competition would be an absolute dream come true,” Ellis said.
We Three Queens made a video that’s open to the public to vote from now until Monday, February 24th. The top 60 teams are then voted on by Red Bull panel and the top 15 teams are chosen to do the competition. Votes can be cast once every 24 hours.
To vote for We Three Queens, go to https://canyoumakeit.redbull.com/en-us