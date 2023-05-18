Two LSU students recently worked in collaboration to create an event for local artists and creatives.
Olivia Alexander, a Fashion Merchandising sophomore, Courteney Latimer, a Mass-Communications Pre-Law sophomore, planned and hosted Cookout at YesWeCannibal, a creative space in Mid-City.
Through the event, Alexander and Latimer aimed to give the diverse creative scene in Baton Rouge a space to network, perform and have a good time.
“I felt that this could give other people with talents who don’t really get to showcase an opportunity to do so," said Alexander.
The event did that just; with a successful turnout and numerous creatives coming out to showcase their talents and work. When word about Cookout spread quickly across social media, it was destined to be a success.
“The diversity of the attendees is what stood out to me”, said Latimer. “We got people’s attention and reached people of all backgrounds.”
A specific highlight of Cookout was the visuals. From pop-up shops to art displays, the event was designed with every type of creative in mind and brought them all together.
Local artists set up elaborate displays and created their own gallery. Local fashion designers also featured their collections at the event.
“We essentially took a blank canvas and turned it into something beautiful,” said Alexander. “It was really cool to see.”
There was also no shortage of entertainment at Cookout. Various local artists, in every genre, from alternative rap to experimental pop, hit the stage and kept the crowd energized.
As the performances went on and attendees took in their surroundings, positivity radiated through the space. It created a unique fusion of creativity and community and showed how an idea can manifest into something with real impact.
Alexander and Latimer created Cookout with other black creatives in mind and spoke of wanting to create more inclusivity within the local creative scene.
Through events such as Cookout, these topics can be brought to the forefront and leave attendees with something new to think about, according to the creators.
“I hope that attendees left inspired and they something saw something that impacted them”, said Latimer.
The success of Cookout ushers in a new era of the local creative scene; where the norm seems to be artists working with other artists to create the opportunities and spaces they want to see.
Alexander and Latimer plan to have more installations of Cookout in the future. To keep up with them, you can follow Cookout on Instagram here.