A former LSU swimmer and student will compete on CBS’ “Big Brother” as the first ever hearing-impaired contestant on the show.
Matt Klotz, 27, swam for LSU’s 200 Free Relay team that broke the school record at the SEC Championships. He is also a Deaflympics gold medalist.
Klotz and 15 other contestants will compete in weekly challenges throughout the show’s 25th season for a prize of $750,000. The show will air three times a week with episodes coming out at 7 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays and at 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
The new season of “Big Brother” will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and can be streamed on Paramount+.