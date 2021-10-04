Oh, the sight of ruffle tops and cowboy boots can only mean one thing, an SEC game day. Auburn vs. LSU was the SEC opener we, and our closets have all been waiting for. We may have lost, but our outfits definitely won.
“I think people at SEC schools dressing up for game day is a way to express a person’s style,” said mass communication senior Savannah Morgan.
Girls on gamedays do not disappoint. A big part of dressing up is to show support for our Tigers. This gameday was rainy, but that didn’t stop people from putting on their best outfits. Pre-law political science junior, Madisyn Biagas, said she feels more confident and comfortable when she dresses up for gamedays.
Since this was the SEC opener for the season, there was defiantly a different element to everyone’s outfits. Yes, the outfits may look the same to anyone else, but to LSU and SEC fans these were noteworthy. Since this was one of the last gamedays where there would be warm weather, I saw a lot of jean rompers, dresses and shorts with printed tops.
“Me, along with so many other girls, keep an eye out for the perfect game day outfit all year long,” said child and family studies junior Jordyn Fontanille.
Guys who dress up for gamedays don’t get enough credit. While they obviously don’t dress as extravagantly as girls, there is something special about their simplicity. The guys I saw yesterday were wearing LSU shirts, button-up shirts, cowboy boots and most importantly, their rain jackets.
“I think the guys have a very good sense of fashion at LSU because unlike other SEC schools, there is no union fit for guys. Anything and everything can be worn at LSU tailgates,” said civil engineering junior Will Gage.
This gameday was similar to a lot of others when we played other SEC teams. One difference for this game was that a sorority on campus, Zeta Tau Alpha, dedicated this game to be the pink-out game for breast cancer awareness and education. October is breast cancer awareness month which is Zeta Tau Alpha’s philanthropy. Everyone had an added element to their outfits because sorority members from this chapter passed out breast cancer ribbons that had ZTA and Think Pink on them.
“Although the ribbons may seem small and simple, wearing them spreads awareness to everyone and could remind someone to get their mammogram,” said coastal environmental science junior and Zeta Tau Alpha’s philanthropy chair, Hannah Orff.
Members of this sorority also dressed in the color pink to support their philanthropy. This is a great way to show support to the sorority’s philanthropy and people around campus who have been affected by breast cancer.
“Wearing pink for the pink-out game was super important to me not only because of my sorority’s philanthropy, but also my mom is a breast cancer survivor,” said screen arts junior and historian reporter for Zeta Tau Alpha, Lily Alley.
This game was eventful all around, even though it ended in a loss. I think everyone was just happy to support the Tigers and dress up while doing it.
“I’ve been going to games since I was born, so getting to experience it for myself now as a student is a literal dream come true,” said social work freshmen Trinity Foret.