The Clarence L. Barney Jr. African American Cultural Center has organized its annual lineup of events commemorating Black History Month and Black student life at LSU. A list of the upcoming events is below:

LSU NAACP Image Awards

Thursday, Feb. 23 – 6:30 p.m. | Barnes Ogden Art Gallery

The LSU NAACP Image Awards are hosted annually to recognize the impact of black students on campus life and student engagement. This year’s theme is Harlem Renaissance, with the dress code being Black Tie Creative.

Trap, Paint & Sip

Saturday, Feb. 25 – 5:30 p.m. | Magnolia Room (LSU Student Union)

Join the AACC Ambassadors, National Society for Black Engineers (NESBE), LSU NAACP, Black Student Union (BSU) and the Collegiate 100 for a night of music, mocktails and painting. RSVP is needed for attendance.

The Chop: Black Hair-Past, Present, and Future

Monday, Feb. 27 – 6 p.m. | Atchafalaya 339 (LSU Student Union)

This event is sponsored by the African American Cultural Center (AACC), Black Male Leadership Initiative (BMLI), Black Student-Athlete Association (BSAA), The Kollective and Black Student Union. Join these Black student orgs in an enlightening presentation on the history and future of Black Hair, with an open discussion to follow.

Black LSU Game Night

Tuesday, Feb. 28 – 5:30 p.m. | Coates Hall Room 143

The AACC will be hosting a Black History Game Night in an effort to bring together and cultivate community amongst minority students on campus. An engaging way to learn more about the history of African Americans, as well as test students’ knowledge on topics they may already be familiar with.

Kuumba: Black Renaissance Fashion Show

Thursday, March 2 – 6 p.m. | Magnolia Room (LSU Student Union)