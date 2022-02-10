Feb. 1 marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year. This holiday is celebrated by the Asian community around the globe, including many in Baton Rouge. This year resonates deeply here as we welcome the Year of the Tiger.
For those who do not celebrate the holiday, consider combining your birthday, the Fourth of July and New Years celebrations into one. You get one massive celebration that would include large family reunions, delicious food, gifts and most importantly, lively festivities.
Even though the pandemic continues to overshadow celebrations with public events in many places being scaled back or canceled, millions of families worldwide will be celebrating at home. This is not ideal, as typical celebrations are loud and energetic.
The Lunar New Year is the most important holiday of the year, featuring a variety of rituals and customs linked with hoping for good fortune in the following year. It is an exciting time for those in the Asian community.
“I feel like it's very important for Asian Americans to have their own type of celebration," said junior Chloe Hoang, vice-president of the Asian American Ambassadors. "When we think of New Years, we associate it with being very European-esque, so I like that we have our own celebration."
How long you typically celebrate the holiday depends on your ethnicity. In China, the celebration lasts 15 days. In Vietnam, it is a week and in South Korea it is three days.
Along with spending time with family, ancestors are also honored so they can be with the family in spirit. It is a time when you gather with your elders, aunts, uncles and cousins that you don’t see very often to eat and play games.
At a family gathering, you would typically see steamed fish, spring rolls and Chinese dumplings; these foods are believed to be connected to prosperity. Various fruits are used to represent family unity, happiness and longevity.
Another integral tradition is Li Xi (or lucky money). Small, red envelopes are given out along with wishes for happiness, strength and prosperity for the recipient. Every person enjoys and appreciates this tradition, especially children. Giving and receiving money during this time is one of the most anticipated practices. It has been passed down through the generations and has become necessary in the lives of Asian people whenever the Lunar New Year Festival arrives.
Lastly, Lunar New Year would not be complete without the glorious dragon dance. Currently, dragon dances are performed at festive events to ward off evil spirits and usher in prosperous times. The dance requires enough participants to control the head, body and tail depending on how long the dragon is. Drums and firecrackers are used in this performance, making it as loud as it is visually pleasing.
Tam Bao, Baton Rouge’s oldest Buddhist temple, hosted public events on Monday, Jan. 31, and Sunday, Feb. 6, including these dances and fireworks. Other places that were also hosting included Hung Thinh Supermarket, Hunan Chinese Restaurant, Lena’s Fashions, Saigon Noodles, Viet Garden Restaurant, King Kong Milk Tea and Vinh Phat Oriental Market.
“Lunar New Year represents a new leaf and fresh beginnings," sophomore Nicole Nguyen said. "It is a time to showcase my love for my culture alongside my family."