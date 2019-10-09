Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the invention of the bath bomb created by Lush Cosmetics co-founder Mo Constantine at the newly expanded Lush Cosmetics shop at the Mall of Louisiana on Oct. 19.
"We're thrilled to bring the LSU community a brand new store in the Mall of Louisiana with twice the space to shop their favorite handmade, cruelty-free cosmetics — just in time for the busy holiday season," digital influencer and PR specialist Nicole McRonney-Apaw said.
On opening day, Lush Cosmetics will have a bath bomb workshop where you can make your own bath bomb and see how the process works. Customers could enjoy more products within the new 1,600 square feet store. Also, customers can participate in private consultations with Lush employees about skincare.
"This new shop features a dedicated skincare space, so students can enjoy personalized one-on-one consultations, take home samples and immerse themselves in the Lush brand like never before," McRonney-Apaw said.
The interior also features reclaimed North American barn wood from Vancouver, Canada. They also feature reused decorative lighting to promote reducing waste. Lush is also known for creating and selling cruelty-free products.
Lush Cosmetics makes their products with ethical ingredients such as fruits and vegetables. The company also supports animal protection, human rights and environmental justice. Their products are also 85 percent vegan, 40 percent preservative-free and 35 percent unpackaged to reduce waste.
"This year, Lush celebrates 30 years since inventing the bath bomb and invites the community to visit our shop on Oct. 19 to help us make our world-famous fizzers. Follow Lush Mall of Louisiana on Facebook to stay up to date with the latest in-shop events we're hosting,"said McRonney-Apaw.
Make time in your schedule to visit Lush Cosmetics on opening day, so you can splurge and have a self-care day to indulge in your favorite Lush products.