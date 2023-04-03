Crumbl Cookies has been all the rage since its opening in 2017. Its cookies are thick, sweet and melt in your mouth delicious.

But since these cookies are so popular, they sell out quickly and the price point can be a bit much for a college student. Another option is here for you: making your own cookies.

Most of the ingredients are things you can find around your house. If you need to shop for any of these ingredients, most of the items are at a low price. Here are two recipes for you to make to get crumbl cookies at home.

Crumbl Snickerdoodle Cupcake Cookie

Recipe here.

Crumbl’s snickerdoodle cookie is the perfect combination of sweet with a hint of spice. The cookie's consistency is thin on the outside but thick and doughy toward the middle. The flavor of the cookie is sweet, but not too much, with a strong cinnamon flavoring.

There's also a hefty scoop of icing on top. The icing tastes exactly what you expect when you think of a cheesecake icing. Crumbl’s snickerdoodle cookie is finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top.

Most copycat recipes are ok, but never taste like the original. This recipe from The Palatable Life taste exactly like Crumbl’s snickerdoodle cookie.

The copycat recipe doesn’t have as powerful of a cinnamon flavor as the original. Other than that, the consistency, icing and cookie is an almost perfect match.

If you’re craving a snickerdoodle cookie but want to make at home, this recipe is for you.

Rating: 10/10

Crumbl Classic Pink Sugar Cookie

Recipe here.

This cookie is a staple at Crumbl Cookies. While it comes in different variations, this sugar cookie is always on the menu.

This cookie, similar in consistency to the snickerdoodle, has a sweet almond flavoring. The icing is just a simple buttercream with pink food coloring. This cookie makes you feel like you’re biting a piece of wedding cake.

The copycat recipe wasn't everything I hoped it would be. The original cookie was sweet, simple and something I could eat everyday and never complain.

However, the copycat recipe had an overwhelming almond flavor in both the cookie and icing. Emily Fabolous’s recipe, while good, was too rich and harsh in flavoring. It would be a better idea to just buy the original cookie or find another copycat recipe.

Rating: 6/10