+6 Looking for love? Here’s 5 of the best places to fall in love on LSU’s campus Everyone wants to find love, especially as Valentine’s Day approaches. It can be hard to find someone, and even harder on a campus as big as LSU's.

Mardi Gras is in full swing with parades every weekend and beads everywhere you look, but with so many Pardi Gras events comes one problem: What do I wear?

A big part of the weekend's festivities is trying to look good. If you’re looking for outfit inspiration look no further than Baton Rouge's local boutiques.

Marem

Marem, originally an online store now a store front near LSU’s campus, has great options for Mardi Gras fashion.

What screams Mardi Gras more than a tri-colored shirt with sequins? Marem sells just that at $50. Pairing this with white straight cut jeans with white tennis shoes would make a cute outfit.

If you’re looking for outfits that can go from brunch to parades, they’ve got that too. The green silk set Marem sells would be perfect for any brunch spot paired with white booties. Throw some white tennis shoes on and you’ve got a parade ready look. This set is sold separately, and the top is $50, and the pants are $54.

Another casual option would either be the purple floral top or the lilac cotton shirt available at Marem. The purple floral top is slightly fancier and could easily be dressed up or down depending on what you pair with it. The top is priced at $46. The lilac cotton shirt has a cool patter on it that spices up just a regular shirt. This is a more casual option and would look cute with regular jeans and boots. This top is priced at $34.

All items can be found shopmarem.com.

Bella Bella

Bella Bella, another local boutique located near Zippys, has a whole wall of Mardi Gras clothes including another section of 75% off clothes.

Starting off with the Mardi Gras clothes, it has something for everyone’s style. If Queen of Sparkles is a brand you love Bella Bella is the place to go.

This white top with tri-colored lines across would be cute for any day parade. Pair this top with light wash, straight cut jeans and come black boots and you’ve got yourself a look.

Putting the Pardi in Mardi is what this season is all about, and this skirt does exactly that. With the sparkly colors and fringe everyone will be asking where you got this skirt. If you paired any solid color top with this, the skirt would really take center stage. The skirt is priced at $58.

Any outfit isn’t complete without a cute pair of earrings. Bella Bella also offers fun, Mardi Gras ready earrings. First up are these king cake shaped earrings that have purple, green and yellow put together. These earrings are priced at $38.

Lastly, we have Mardi "Craw" earrings. The purple, green and gold will match any outfit you pair them with. These earrings are priced at $38.

Now, in the sale section there are still options for Mardi Gras that can be found at the Boutique. Bella Bella has a one-shoulder, silk green romper is 75% off and only $17. This romper would look cute with white booties or tennis shoes depending on where you’re going this Mardi Gras season.

+4 The best TV show ships: From 'Bridgerton's' Kanthony to 'Heartstopper's' Narlie Love is hard to find in real life, but in TV shows it's easy to find a relationship to obsess over.

Another sale item are purple shorts that have fringe on the pockets. After the sale these shorts come out to be only $17. Pairing a solid-colored sweater or a shirt with design would make these shorts turn into a great outfit.

All Bella Bella Mardi Gras items can be found at bellabellashop.com or at the boutique.