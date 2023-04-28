This past Thursday night, LSU Student Government hosted its annual installment of Groovin’, a spring concert organized by students and for students.
This year’s performers were Mariah the Scientist, NLE Choppa and Nardo Wick.
Mariah the Scientist kicked the show off with “Revenge”, a more emotionally-charged ballad from her latest album “Ry Ry World." She proceeded to perform fan favorites such as “Beetlejuice," “Reminders” and “2 You."
Her set featured stunning visuals, interactions with the crowd and the occasional light-hearted joke.
About halfway through her set, Mariah changed gears and stated that she did not want to “keep playing sad shit." From there, she performed some of her more upbeat songs, such as “Walked In” featuring Young Thug and “Stone Cold," her collaboration with Dess Dior.
She concluded the show with a performance of her viral single “Spread Thin” and spoke of how happy the turnout made her. The Atlanta singer set the tone for the remainder of the night and has a solid fan base here at LSU.
Next up was NLE Choppa, a Memphis rapper who has gained prominence for his outlandish but catchy lyricism.
NLE Choppa did not hold back on stage and encouraged the crowd to be as hype as he was. His set included spark ejectors, dancing around the stage and entertaining commentary from his DJ.
NLE Choppa performed some songs from his latest album “Cottonwood 2," along with popular tracks such as “Slut Me Out” and “Walk Em Down."
He wrapped up his set by bringing national champions Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson on stage, and Flau’jae surprised the crowd with her own performance.
Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick was booked to close out this year’s Groovin’ concert but was unable to attend due to a missing his flight. Students expressed their disappointment on social media, as no prior notice was given about him not being there.
The event generally had a solid turnout with a seemingly full venue. The excitement radiating through the PMAC as performers took the stage was undeniable.