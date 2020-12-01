With neon lights and Madden playing in the background, 21-year-old R&B singer, MarMar Oso speaks of his aspirations for his music career. Oso recently went viral on TikTok for his song "Ruthless (Nice Guys Always Finish Last)." The song gained traction to receive Gold certifications from the RIAA. It also trended three separate times on Apple Music.
“Ruthless” began with MarMar Oso getting his heart broken a couple of times in high school. It is composed of relatable and emotional lyrics. Initially, it was going to be a quick car-singing video, but people loved the song and wanted an official audio version. It took off online and went viral.
“It feels good when you can make a good song and people can relate to it,” Oso said.
Oso’s TikTok page blew up thanks to his music, comedy and easygoing personality. One standout TikTok included Oso singing his song “Ruthless” in the middle of a college lecture.
“I was nervous, but you know, you got to live a little,” he commented when asked about the bold idea.
The singer expressed how he loved singing and wanted to spread positivity through his music. This was shown throughout his debut album “Marvin’s Room.” The album’s opener was “Beautiful.”
“A lot of women might feel like they aren’t worth it," Oso said. "Like they aren’t gorgeous because they don’t get a lot of likes on Instagram and a lot of love from other people. You don’t need to get a million likes or be trending or anything or a model to be beautiful. All you got to do is be you to the fullest and that’s what makes you beautiful.”
“Marvin’s Room” inspiration stems from both “Take Care” by Canadian rapper Drake on his 2011 album and Oso’s first name, Marvin. Oso wanted to bring his own vibe to the meaning.
Surprisingly, COVID helped the Sacramento musician. Even though concerts and music festivals were canceled due to the global pandemic, Oso spent late nights in the studio. He spent most of his time alone, working on his craft.
Oso also is not afraid to talk about issues in the world right now. He does not mind using his platform to bring awareness, especially with his song, “Black Lives.”
“I felt like I had to use my platform," Oso said. "A lot of people use their platform to talk about everything else but the problems that matter in the world right now. I didn’t want to be one of those people. I thought it was the right thing to do at the time.”
MarMar Oso’s goal for his music is not only to get more hits, but to be the best version of himself possible. He wants his listeners to get good vibes from his music.
“From my album all I want to get from it is good vibes," Oso said. "Good music. Good vibes. Just want you to enjoy the album.”