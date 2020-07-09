Let's all wear a face mask during the global pandemic, and make it fashion.

The global pandemic is still in full effect, with cases in Louisiana rising again. It’s important to take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe by washing your hands properly and wearing a face mask.

The University has pushed #MaskUpLSU on their social media to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and encourage students and fans to wear face masks.

Bigger corporations like Walmart and Urban Outfitters are selling reusable face masks for over $15, but purchasing masks from local businesses will not only be cheaper than bigger corporation chains but are accessible throughout Louisiana.

It’s better for the environment to wear reusable face masks, and many brands offer some with cute designs. Also, this is the perfect opportunity to support Baton Rouge creators and Black businesses.

Sparkle City

Sparkle City owned and run by Louisiana natives and LSU alumna, Jaime and Margo, are known to have some of the best items for glitter lovers.

It has 19 different masks that are cute and of course, sparkly. It even offers a buy one donate five deal on certain masks. These masks $18-$20 are worth the price for their quality and the brand's donations. They have a LSU Geaux mask and a Saints mask, as well as other fun Louisiana designs.

Bengals and Bandits

Local spirit store Bengals and Bandits sell affordable face masks ranging between $8-$10. The store sells youth and adult face masks with their logo and an LSU Tiger adult face mask. The masks are made with breathable fabric and are machine washable.

SoSis

LSU alumna sisters Chelsey Blankenship and Annie Claire Bass are selling face masks, ranging from $7-$12 with free shipping.

It is restocking some of the masks on their website and bringing in new designs as well.

Certain masks are even named after healthcare workers on the front lines, like The Joanne Face Mask sold for $7, which comes in multiple colors including a cute striped version.

Gretta Garments

LSU alumna Grace Chetta sells her stylish and unique pieces using vintage fabric on her Etsy shop Gretta Garments.

Chetta's one-for-one face masks are handmade, reusable, and for each mask bought, she donates a mask to local medical facilities, including Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of The Lake. Her masks are sold for $12 each, and the customer can choose one of multiple fabric choices Chetta has displayed for their mask. There are multiple floral prints and solid colored fabrics to choose from.

Journee's Designs

Journee’s Designs Boutique is a Black owned business in Baton Rouge by Yolanda Green. She's selling custom face masks that are washable on her website for $13. Some of the options include Saints and LSU designs. She also has a Black Lives Matter face mask on both her website and Etsy shop of the same name for $12.

Initial That Company

Beverly Mackie is another Black owned creator in Baton Rouge who runs the Initial That Company Etsy shop, also selling a Black Lives Matter face mask. The mask says "Black women are dope" and is being sold for $10. She has more masks as well as other items on her Instagram page.

White Bow Gifts

White Bow Gifts is an Etsy shop run by Black owner Jodi LaMothe in New Orleans. She's selling her triple layer mask fro $7.99+. The mask also has an optional carbon filter pocket, and both the fabric of the mask itself and mask straps are customizable.