After being announced back in April, the widely recognized K-pop group, BTS, had their official McDonald’s meal debut on May 26 in 10 different countries, including the U.S. The meal includes 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a Coke and the debut of two new McDonald’s dipping sauces: sweet chili and cajun. The two sauces were inspired by the recipes of McDonald’s South Korea and have gotten great reviews so far.
The BTS Meal is the first Famous Order to be available globally, making its debut in nearly 50 countries by the end of June.
The fast food chain has also dropped limited edition merchandise that is inspired by the group’s signature purple color. The line includes t-shirts, hoodies, bathrobes, sandals, socks and more and can be found on Weverse, a fan-community app created by the record label of BTS.
“The collection is a perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands,” McDonald’s announced.
Also included with this collaboration is the release of exclusive digital content that can be found on the McDonald’s app which includes the BTS x MCD (McDonald’s) Flipbook which will be made available on June 2, a final backstage 360 degree experience launching on June 9 and a virtual Portrait Series to be released on June 16. The group is also featured in a McDonald’s commercial with their newest single “Butter” that was released on May 21.
“It truly means so much to have a meal named after us. We are super excited to share our go-to order with everyone,” says BTS member and group leader, R.M.
Billions of fans all around the world have been raving about their meals. However, one major disappointment can be found in the packaging. Based on the BTS Meals from around the globe, the U.S. did not live up to anyone’s expectations. According to fans overseas, the BTS Meal includes a very unique signature purple packaging with a Korean inscription only meant to be understood by true BTS fans; however, the packaging in the U.S only includes the paper bag with the K-pop group and McDonald’s logos.
The fans that have received the exclusive packaging have already gotten extremely creative with it by creating keychains, wall decor, phone cases, and tumblers. The packaging is also so exclusive that people are even selling their McDonald’s cups, bags and containers online for a huge profit.
The BTS Meal will only be available statewide until June 20. Until then, purchase the limited edition merch on the Weverse app, listen to “Butter” on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube and stock up on the special BTS Meal sauces (and paper bag)!