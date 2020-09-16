I never thought this day will come, the day that Travis Scott would feature a meal on McDonald's menu. The golden arches meets AstroWorld--an unexpected collaboration that has sparked memes and jokes. It's out for a limited time until Oct. 4.
McDonald's describes the meal as Scott's favorite picks at the fast food chain. All for $6 customers can get a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce. The meal also comes with a Sprite and medium fries.
This meal created a commotion online and confusion about why is this happening. I think the simple answer is capitalism and marketing. We're at their peak when it comes to the point that Scott is giving us the luxury of his McDonald's order and a chicken nugget body pillow.
Read that again: Scott is selling a chicken nugget body pillow, along with other merch. The website isn't up anymore to show the shirts, pants, decorations and body pillow that are McDonald's themed, but you can enter your email at shop.travisscott.com/password for updates.
On Saturday, I went out to try this Travis Scott Meal. I wanted to be a part of something that will probably not happen again. It is out for a limited time, and I wanted to say that I had the Travis Scott Meal.
I went out on the five-minute journey with my friends, but the worst outcome happened: they ran out of the Travis Scott Meal. I fell victim to a high-demanding product that sells out, but I didn't give up hope and went to another McDonald's.
They were also sold out. It was devastating for me. However, I ordered a 40-piece McNugget to make up for it. I had to somehow cope with the pain of not having a Travis Scott Meal.
The meal has also gone viral on the internet, but it's mostly customers bothering McDonald's employees by blasting Scott's "Sicko Mode." I also saw a video of a person stealing the McDonald's promotional poster off the building.
McDonald's tweeted, "Say Cactus Jack sent you." This caused confusion between customers and employees because, in some videos, employees had no idea what they were talking about. But, a few mess ups can't stop the power of the Travis Scott Meal.
There has been a surprising number of events that have occurred this year, but I don't think the Travis Scott Meal takes the prize for the most bizarre event to happen. It's not as bizarre as Planter's making a baby peanut commercial. I'm amazed that the Meal aired this year.
Well, I may never get to try the Travis Scott Meal, but I'm wondering what will McDonald's come up with this time. I hope a "WAP"-inspired chicken wrap might come to light.