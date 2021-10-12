“Horror is a reaction; it’s not a genre.” – John Carpenter
With the Halloween just around the corner, the time to watch horror movies is now. There’s a variety of subgenres within subgenres, but nothing terrifies me more than the occult or the paranormal.
Maybe it was because I was raised in a Christian household, but nothing (outside of flying and wasps), and I mean nothing, puts the fear of God into me like a horror story involving demons, spirits, possessions, exorcisms, satanism and witchcraft.
Below are some of the best, most terrifying occult horror films you can watch.
Viewer beware...
- “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)
- “Hereditary” (2018)
- “The Exorcist” (1973)
- “Häxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages” (1922)
- “The Void” (2016)
- “His House” (2020)
- “Sinister” (2012)
- BINGE IT: “Evil Dead franchise” (1981-2013)
- “In the Mouth of Madness” (1994)
- “Suspiria” (1973)
- “The VVitch” (2016)
- “Drag Me to Hell” (2010)
- “The Orphanage” (2007)
- “House” (1977)
- “Session 9” (2001)
- “Poltergeist” (1982)
- “The Babdook” (2014)
- “The Wailing” (2016)
- DOUBLE FEATURE: “The Shining” (1980) & “Doctor Sleep” (2019)