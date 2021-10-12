Movie Mixes

“Horror is a reaction; it’s not a genre.” – John Carpenter

With the  Halloween just around the corner, the time to watch horror movies is now. There’s a variety of subgenres within subgenres, but nothing terrifies me more than the occult or the paranormal.

Maybe it was because I was raised in a Christian household, but nothing (outside of flying and wasps), and I mean nothing, puts the fear of God into me like a horror story involving demons, spirits, possessions, exorcisms, satanism and witchcraft.

Below are some of the best, most terrifying occult horror films you can watch.

Viewer beware...

-       “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)

-       “Hereditary” (2018)

-       “The Exorcist” (1973)

-       “Häxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages” (1922)

-       “The Void” (2016)

-       “His House” (2020)

-       “Sinister” (2012)

-       BINGE IT: “Evil Dead franchise” (1981-2013)

-       “In the Mouth of Madness” (1994)

-       “Suspiria” (1973)

-       “The VVitch” (2016)

-       “Drag Me to Hell” (2010)

-       “The Orphanage” (2007)

-       “House” (1977)

-       “Session 9” (2001)

-       “Poltergeist” (1982)

-       “The Babdook” (2014)

-       “The Wailing” (2016)

-       DOUBLE FEATURE: “The Shining” (1980) & “Doctor Sleep” (2019)

