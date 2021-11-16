“Love is the one thing that transcends time and space,” said Dr. Brandt in “Interstellar” (2014).
As humans, we feel all kinds of thoughts, feelings and emotions, but no feeling is more universal than the excitement of falling in love. It’s one of the most exhilarating feelings in the world. Butterflies in the stomach. Goosebumps on the skin. Non-stop fixation on a singular person. Blushed faces. Heart going pitter-patter.
There’s nothing else like love and romance, especially when it's projected widely and loudly on the silver screen. From the early silent pictures of Charlie Chaplin to the comedy of remarriage films to modern romcoms, romance has often been the center of cinema. What’s more dramatic and human than seeing a pair of individuals fall in love before your very eyes, especially when it can be presented in all different shapes, sizes, and orientations?
It’s beautiful (even if it can be cliché)!
In this week’s Movie Mix, I’ll be listing some of the best romance movies out there.
And hey, it’s cuffing season, after all.
- “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019)
- “In the Mood for Love” (2000)
- “Blue Jay” (2016)
- “True Romance” (1993)
- “Blue Valentine” (2011)
- “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004)
- WATCH IT ALL: “Looking” (2014-2015) & “Looking: The Movie” (2016)
- “When Harry Met Sally” (1989)
- “Twilight” (2008)
- “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002)
- “Phantom Thread” (2017)
- “Up in the Air” (2009)
- BINGE ‘EM: “The Before Trilogy” (1995-2013)
- “The Handmaiden” (2016)
- “The Way We Were” (1973)
- “Lost in Translation” (2003)
- “Stardust” (2007)
- “Notting Hill” (1999)
- “Pride and Prejudice” (2005)
- “The Spectacular Now” (2013)
- “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)
- “The Princess Bride” (1987)
- “Brokeback Mountain” (2006)
- “About Time” (2013)
- “Natural Born Killers” (1994)
- “The Shape of Water” (2017)