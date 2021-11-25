With Halloween said and done and Christmas to look forward to next month, it’s time to feel thankful and grateful on Thanksgiving! It’s a holiday about family, togetherness, cable-knit sweaters and all the comforts of home. The holiday is composed of feelings of coziness and homeyness, so what better way is there to celebrate Turkey Day than to watch a movie with the whole family.
So, after the plates are cleared and the pants have come unbuttoned, these films should serve as the perfect end to your Thanksgiving feast while your stomach digests.
- “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” (1987)
- “Krisha” (2016)
- “Scent of a Woman” (1992)
- “She’s Gotta Have It” (1986)
- “The Big Chill” (1983)
- “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)
- “You’ve Got Mail” (1998)
- “The Oath” (2018)
- “Funny People” (2009)
- “Chicken Run” (2000)
- “The Ice Storm” (1997)
- “Knives Out” (2019)
- “The Daytrippers” (1997)
And of course…
- “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (1973)