Fall is upon us.
You know that that means. It’s time to bust out the cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, Ugg boots, and warm apple cider while basking in the brisk, autumnal air. The days will be getting shorter and the nights longer, so what better way is there to get into the new season by kicking back on the couch and embracing the coziness of fall by watching some stellar fall films?
The great thing is that there’s a perfect fall movie for whatever you’re in the mood for. Nostalgia trips, whodunnits, Tim Burton movies, animated classics, slashers, period pieces, sports movies, and especially love stories for all you romantics out there this cuffing season.
So, before you go strolling through pumpkin patches and gallivanting across the fallen foliage piles, check out these fantastic fall flicks!
- "Knives Out" (2019)
- "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" (1966)
- "Good Will Hunting" (1997)
- "Friday Night Lights" (2004)
- "Dead Poets Society" (1989)
- "Donnie Darko" (2001)
- "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
- "Scent of a Woman" (1992)
- "When Harry Met Sally" (1991)
- "Clue" (1985)
- "Scream" (1996)
- "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (2004)
- "Beetlejuice" (1988)
- "Monster House" (2006)
- "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)
- "Edward Scissorhands" (1990)
- DOUBLE FEATURE: "Scooby-Doo" (2002) & "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" (2004)
- "Little Women" (2019)
- "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (2009)
- "Halloween" (1977)
- "Autumn Sonata" (1978)
- BINGE 'EM: "Twilight series" (2008-2012)
- "Hocus Pocus" (1993)
- "Amélie" (2001)
- "Sleepy Hollow" (1999)
- "Coraline" (2009)
- "The Goonies" (1985)
- "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" (2005)