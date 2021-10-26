“Be afraid. Be very afraid.” –Seth Brundle, “The Fly” (1986)
Since the dawn of horror cinema, monster movies have been always maintained a steady place as one of the hugest subgenres in the vast categories of horror. Ranging from campy to downright terrifying, monster movies demonstrate the primal fear associated from running, hiding or fighting a monstrous beast as well as the imaginative possibility of a gigantic beast destroying cities. Creature features bring to life terrifying beasts that serve as complex metaphors for society, government ineptitude, STDs, war and even humanity as the monster.
Below is a movie mix of some of the best (and worst) you’ll find in the genre.
Best:
- DOUBLE FEATURE: “Alien” (1979) & “Aliens” (1986)
- “Godzilla” (1954)
- “It Follows” (2014)
- “Nosferatu” (1922)
- “The Thing” (1982)
- “The Host” (2006)
- “Jurassic Park” (1993)
- “The Shape of Water” (2017)
- “Monsters” (2006)
- “The Fly” (1986)
- “Jaws” (1975)
- “An American Werewolf in London” (1981)
- “Cloverfield” (2007)
- DOUBLE FEATURE: Gremlins (1984) & “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” (1990)
- “Love and Monsters” (2020)
- “Pacific Rim” (2013)
- “Slither” (2006)
- “Frankenstein” (1931)
Worst:
- “The Mole People” (1956)
- “Jaws 3-D” (1983)
- “Godzilla” (1998)
- “Dragon Wars” (2007)
- BINGE ‘EM: “Sharknado” series (2013-2018)
- “Zombeavers” (2014)
- “The Velocipastor” (2018)
- “Troll 2” (1992)
- “From Hell It Came” (1957)
- “Primeval” (2007)
- “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” (1988)
- “Monster Hunter” (2020)
- “Sharktopus” (2010)
- “The Mummy” (2017)
- “Venom” (2005)