When you go to the movie theater, you take a leap of faith and hope that you’re going to see a great film. Sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t. It’s a coin toss. Movie trailers do a great job at highlighting the exciting attractions coming to theaters, but studios can always craft a great trailer out of a bad movie.
In essence, it’s always a risky endeavor to pay the price of admission whenever you go to the movies. However, sometimes you strike a certain kind of luck when you bear witness to a movie so awful and so truly despicable that it is actually enjoyable.
Below are movies so horrible they can be considered good. These are the kind of movies that are perfect for friend gatherings, parties or just something to put on while you do homework.
- Batman and Robin (1997)
- Rubber (2010)
- The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)
- Sharknado (2013)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Rock Dog (2017)
- Dragonheart (1996)
- The Happening (2008)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
- Hercules in New York (1970)
- Fateful Findings (2013)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)
- DOUBLE FEATURE: Garfield (2004) & Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties (2006)
- Kangaroo Jack (2003)
- Jaws 3-D (1983)
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)
- F9 (2021)
All of the above movies are so godawful that they’re amazing, but nothing compares to these next two. And I mean, nothing!
- The Room (2003)
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)