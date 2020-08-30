The 2020 VMA’s were a night in music to remember, and I’m recapping it all for you:
The show started off strongly with a pre-show from heavy hitters like Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly and Chloe x Halle. Then, the actual show opened with host Keke Palmer remembering Chadwick Boseman after the world was shocked by the announcement of his death just this past weekend.
Palmer was a very funny and engaging host, which made watching the pre-recorded award show better.
I personally have been loving the pre-recorded award shows this year. The artists are able to go full out and make more creative and cinematic performances. I wouldn't mind if this was something we kept from 2020.
The first performer of the main show was The Weeknd, and his performance of “Blinding Lights” was absolutely extraordinary. The crowd was quite literally blinded by the artist, the performance ending with fireworks exploding in the distance as he stood on a rooftop above Manhattan. This was one of my favorite performances of the night.
Multiple artists made their VMA debuts like power groups CNCO and best pop winners BTS, as well as the woman whose songs take Tik Tok by storm and this year's Push artist winner, Doja Cat.
One of the most iconic performances of the night was from Miley Cyrus who performed her new single “Midnight Sky.” At the end of the performance the singer brought back the wrecking ball, but this time she swung from a disco ball, showing her growth as a person and as an artist.
Performers also didn’t shy away from bringing special guests. DaBaby performed multiple songs, including his smash hit “ROCKSTAR,” and brought out the popular dance group the Jabbawockeez.
The woman of the night and artist-of-the-year winner Lady Gaga performed “911” and “Stupid Love,” as well as “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande all from her new album, Chromatica. These two ladies never fail to put on a show, and their vocals are unmatched. It’s no surprise the song won the best collaboration award.
Lady Gaga was honored with the first ever Tricon Award for being multitalented and the pop icon she is. She was awarded for being an actress, singer and philanthropist, along with all the other amazing things she does.
Palmer made sure to include the importance of our generation to step up and fight for issues such as the Black Lives Matter movement and wanted the show to allow music to bring everyone together.
The Weeknd decided to take the time for both of his speeches to simply say, “Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor."
Boseman was honored again along with other artists that we’ve lost this year like Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld. Healthcare workers were also honored, and their videos were showcased during the show.
Other winners included Megan Thee Stallion “Savage” for best hip hop and Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” for best music video from home. For the full list of winners and to view the VMA performances click here http://www.mtv.com/vma.