This month includes a lot of celebrations and excitement.
Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras are beloved by many, but we must not forget the month-long celebration of Black History Month. February is great for a lot of reasons, but it has always been one of my favorite times of year because of the acknowledgement of black art, businesses and more.
Of course, music wouldn’t be the same without so many black artists, so we had to have a BHM playlist for the occasion.
Check out our Black History Month Playlist and more new music of the month here:
Bonus:
Aly & AJ – “Attacks of Panic”
Billie Eilish – “No Time To Die”
Sam Smith – “To Die For”
Tame Impala – “Breathe Deeper”
Alec Benjamin – “Oh My God”
YG, Kehlani – “Konclusions”
Madison Beer – “Selfish”
Melanie Martinez, Tierra Whack – “Copy Cat”
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, London On Da Track – “Numbers”
Kim Petras – “Remind Me”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Honeymoon Fades”
Lennon Stella, JP Saxe – “Golf On TV”
Aloe Blacc – “I Do”
Justin Bieber – “Changes” Album
Tame Impala – “The Slow Rush” Album
Boogie Wit da Hoodie – “Artists 2.0” Album
TV and Movies:
Gentefied (February 21/ Netflix)
Hunters (February 21/Amazon Prime)