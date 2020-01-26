The biggest night in music was last night, and it did not disappoint.
Grammy winner Lizzo kicked off the show with an amazing performance, the Jonas Brothers performed their new song which is already on repeat and Ariana Grande gave us a performance we could only “Imagine.” The night belonged to Billie Eilish who collected multiple awards at her first Grammys and gave us a great album to relisten to when the party was over.
Get through this week by jamming out to music made by some of your favorite Grammy winning artists.
Bonus:
After listening to the Grammy winner’s playlist, check out some of these new tracks.
Hayley Williams – “Simmer”
Megan Thee Stallion – “B.I.T.C.H.”
Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch”
Jessie Reyez – “LOVE IN THE DARK”
Jack Harlow – “WHATS POPPIN”
Jhené Aiko – “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)”
Yo Gotti – “H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth)”
Tiny Meat Gang – “Broke Bitch”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
L Devine – “Boring People”
Cash Cash, Wrabel – “Mean It (feat. Wrabel)”
AWOLNATION, Alex Ebert – “Mayday!!! Fiesta Fever”
Brigetta, Jake Scott – “How Did We Get Here?”
Two Feet – “Grey”
Yes Please – “Bikini Bottom”
TV and Movies:
After catching the Grammy’s watch these new TV shows and movies this week.
“Omniscient” (Netflix)
“Chilling Adventure of Sabrina Part 3” (Netflix)
“The Turning”
“Bad Boys for Life”
“1917”