There’s no better day than a day focused on celebrating women.
March is Women’s History Month and this Sunday is International Women’s Day. The fight for women’s rights seem to become more relevant and important every year, with issues like lack of equality and recognition still for some reason are present in our society.
The theme this year is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights,” so here is a playlist that celebrates women and applaud them for simply surviving and thriving in a world that doesn’t always appreciate them. Here’s to the ladies, Happy International Women’s Day. 2020 is officially for the girls.
Bonus:
A lot of new music recently came out so here’s what you should check out this week.
Megan Thee Stallion – “Captain Hook”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
Jhené Aiko, H.E.R. – “B.S.”
Lauv – “Invisible Things”
Dixie Chicks – “Gaslighter”
Trevor Daniel – “Past Life”
BROCKHAMPTON, Dua Lipa – “SUGAR (Remix)”
Niall Horan, FLETCHER – “Lover”
HAIM – “The Steps”
merci, mercy – “Fucked Myself Up”
Shoffy, Sabrina Carpenter – “Tricky”
Louis The Child, Foster The People – “Every Color”
AJ Mitchell, Rich The Kid – “Spring Break”
Steve Aoki, Travis Barker, Global Dan – “Halfway Dead”
Grouplove – “Youth”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Eternal Atake” album
Bad Bunny – “YHLQMDLG”album
Lauv – “~how i’m feeling~” album
Megan Thee Stallion – “Suga” EP
Jhené Aiko – “Chilombo” album
Mandy Moore – “Silver Landings” album
TV and Movies:
If you need things to watch here’s a list of what’s new.
“On My Block: Season 3” (March 11/Netflix)
“100 Humans” (March 13/Netflix)
“Bloodride” (March 13/Netflix)
“Lost Girls” (March 13/Netflix)
“The Valhalla Murders” (March 13/Netflix)
“I Still Believe” (March 13)