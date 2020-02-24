It’s Mardi Gras break and no one does Mardi Gras like New Orleans.
The break is finally upon us, being long overdue but definitely worth the wait. This isn’t just any break, it’s Mardi Gras break, arguably the biggest party in Louisiana, especially New Orleans.
Whether you’re heading to the city to catch beads with friends or staying lowkey and eating the whole king cake yourself, here’s a playlist to listen to this holiday weekend.
Here’s new music, TV shows and movies you should be on the lookout for coming out soon.
Bonus:
The 1975 - "The Birthday Party"
The Weeknd – “After Hours”
5SOS – “Old Me”
Lauv – “Modern Loneliness”
Jordan Fisher – “Contact”
BTS, Sia – “ON”
Selena Gomez – “Feel Me”
Grimes – “You’ll miss me when I’m not around”
Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone – “It’s A Raid”
Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus – “This Is Us”
KYLE, K CAMP, Rich The Kid – “YES!”
Tainy, Lauren Jauregui, C. Tangana – “NADA”
The Strokes – “Bad Decisions”
X Ambassadors – “Great Unknown”
Kota the Friend – “California”
YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Still Flexin, Still Steppin” Album
Grimes – “Miss Anthropocene” Album
BTS – “Map of the Soul: 7” Album
Ozzy Osbourne “Ordinary Man” Album
TV and Movies:
“I Am Not Okay With This” (Netflix/Feb 26)
“All the Bright Places” (Netflix/Feb 28)
“The Invisible Man” (Feb 28)