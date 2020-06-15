2020 has brought us possibly one of the most important pride months yet.
In 1969, the Stonewall riots helped propel the Pride movement forward, with the amazing black trans activist Marsha P. Johnson as one of many black people who helped out in a major way. Today, as the fight for equality continues, the LGBTQ+ community has come together in a beautiful way.
Continuing to advocate the rights of every human life, this year proves that pride month is as important as ever. So many members of the community are raising awareness and protesting peacefully. There’s still a long way to go, but the fight will be won.
Here’s a playlist to celebrate Pride 2020 and be the sound of the current revolution.
Bonus:
Here’s what new music came out over the past week.
Ben Platt – “Everything I Did to Get to You”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
DaBaby, Roddy Ricch – “ROCKSTAR BLM REMIX”
Surfaces, Elton John – “Learn To Fly”
Tyla Yaweh, Post Malone – “Tommy Lee”
Young T & Bugsey, DaBaby – “Don’t Rush”
Pink Sweat$, Raedio, Price – “Cadillac Drive”
Chloe x Halle – “Forgive Me”
NLE Choppa – “Shotta Flow 5”
G-Eazy, Drew Love, JAHMED – “Love Is Gone”
Kiana Ledé – “Dear Mr. President”
SAINt JHN, Rompasso – “Trap Rompasso Remix”
AJ Mitchell – “Burn”
Dennis Lloyd – “Alien”
Ron Gallo – “YOU ARE ENOUGH”
Afrojack, Chico Rose, Jeremih “Cloud 9”
Anna Clendening – “Get Me”
Harry Hudson – “Intimidating”
Lo Lo – “Dead Inside”
Leah Kate – “Fuck Up the Friendship”
Chloe x Halle – “Ungodly Hour” Album
TV and Movies:
What to watch for Pride:
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” – Hulu
“Rent” – Hulu
“Rocketman” – Hulu
“Moonlight” – Netflix
“Hollywood” – Netflix
“Queer Eye” – Netflix
“Pose” – Netflix
New Netflix and Hulu additions:
“Ladybird” – Netflix
“Clueless” – Netflix
“Casper (1995)” – Netflix
“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)” – Netflix
“The Disaster Artist” – Netflix
“The Silence of the Lambs” – Netflix
“West Side Story” – Netflix
“Dirty Dancing” – Hulu
“Grown Ups” – Hulu
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” - Hulu
“Child’s Play (2019)” - Hulu