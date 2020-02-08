It’s finally February which means it’s the season of love.
There’s a lot of things that happen in February and there are three holidays packed into one week. On Thursday, celebrate the love of friendship with your gal pals on Galentine’s Day. Of course, Valentine’s Day is Friday and will be filled with chocolate, flowers and couples being more cute than usual. Finally, we have Single Awareness Day on Saturday for all the singles out there.
Whether you’re celebrating with your friends or your significant other, we’ve got a playlist for you. Three playlists for three days filled with love and good music. Enjoy the week and Geaux Tigers.
Galentine's Day:
Valentine's Day:
Single Awareness Day:
Bonus:
Here’s some additional new music you should listen to this week.
Justin Bieber – “Intentions”
Meek Mill, Justin Timberlake – “Believe”
Anne-Marie – “Birthday”
Niall Horan – “No Judgement”
Khalid, Disclosure – “Know Your Worth”
Nicki Minaj – “Yikes”
Trippie Red, Young Thug – “YELL OH”
Halsey – “Experiment On Me”
G-Eazy, Tory Lanez, Tyga – “Still Be Friends”
5 Seconds of Summer – “No Shame”
Jeremy Zucker – “always, i’ll care”
Lil Mosey – “Blueberry Faygo”
Sean Paul, Tove Lo – “Calling On Me”
Tory Lanez – “Broke In A Minute”
The Pussycat Dolls – “React”
Green Day – “Meet Me on the Roof”
Christine and the Queens – “People, I’ve been sad”
X Ambassadors – “Everything Sounds Like A Love Song”
Keenan, Anna Clendening, gnash – “33 Days”
Lauren Jauregui – “Invisible Chains”
Adam Lambert, Nile Rodgers – “Roses”
Victoria Monét – “Moment”
Party Pupils, Gary Go, MAX – “West Coast Tears”
Rico Nasty – “IDGAF”
Anna Sofia – “Self Aware Bitch”
MARINA – “About Love”
Olivia O’Brien – “The Results Of My Poor Judgement” mixtape
Hayley Williams – “Petals For Armor I”
Various Artists – “Birds of Prey: The Album”
T.R.U., 2 Chainz – “No Face No Case” album
Green Day – “Father of All…” album
Movies and TV Shows:
Here’s what to watch this week whether you’re alone, with your friends or with that special someone. These shows and movies will make you laugh, cry and fall in love. There’s also some about self-love and friendship that will have the same effect.
Movies/shows about love:
“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” (Netflix)
“Isi & Ossi” (Netflix)
“Pretty In Pink” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“10 Things I Hate About You” (Amazon Video/Disney +)
“Can’t Buy Me Love” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“Dear John” (Amazon Video/Netflix)
“The Last Song” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“The Vow” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“The Notebook” (Amazon Video/Netflix)
“The Fault In Our Stars” (Amazon Video)
“The Parent Trap” (Amazon Video/Disney +)
“Wedding Crashers” (Amazon Video)
“Titanic” (Amazon Video)
“Dirty Dancing” (Amazon Video)
“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (Amazon Video)
“50 First Dates” (Amazon Video)
“Call Me By Your Name” (Amazon Video)
“Pretty Woman” (Amazon Video)
“Grease” (Amazon Video)
“Moonstruck” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” (Amazon Video/Disney +)
“He's Just Not That into You” (Amazon Video)
“Overboard” (Amazon Video)
Movies/shows about friendship:
“Sex and the City” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“The Golden Girls” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“How I Met Your Mother” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“Friends” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“Girls Trip” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“Thelma & Louise” (Amazon Video)
“Sex and the City: The Movie” (Amazon Video)
“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (Amazon Video)
“John Tucker Must Die” (Hulu)
“Bride Wars” (Amazon Video)
“Bridesmaids” (Amazon Video/Hulu)
“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (Amazon Video)