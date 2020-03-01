February is now over and it’s time to reflect on all the music it gave us.
There was a lot of new releases from artists like Sam Smith, Khalid, Kim Petras and many more. March looks to be very promising as well, with new music from Lauv, Niall Horan and 5SOS.
For now let’s recap on some of the best songs from February. Here’s a playlist with music from the past month.
Bonus:
Here’s the newest tracks and albums to check out from the past week’s releases.
Lady Gaga – “Stupid Love”
SZA, Justin Timberlake – “The Other Side”
Jeremy Zucker – “not ur friend”
Jhené Aiko, Future, Miguel – “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)
Aminé – “Shimmy”
Martin Garrix, Clinton Kane – “Drown”
100 gecs, Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito – “Ringtone (Remix)”
Delacey, G-Eazy – “Cruel Intentions”
2 Chainz – “NO TV”
MAX – “Where Am I At”
Christine and the Queens – “La vita nuova” EP
Lil Baby – “My Turn” Album
TV and Movies:
Here’s all the things you should be watching this week.
Dave: Series Premiere (FX/HULU/March 5)
Guilty (Netflix/March 6)
I Am Jonas (Netflix/March 6)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix/March 6)
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix/March 6)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix/March 6)