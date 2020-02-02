The first month of the new decade has finally come to an end, and it brought some exciting new music.
January seemed never ending, but now that’s over it’s time for us to recap all of the good music that it had. From the Grammy's to Justin Bieber's big comeback to the music scene, this year has already been huge for music.
Listen to some of my favorite tracks and January’s biggest hits on this week’s playlist.
Bonus:
Here’s the newest tracks and albums to check out from the past week’s releases.
Justin Bieber – “Get Me”
$not, Maggie Lindemann – “Moon & Stars”
Dua Lipa – “Physical”
Madison Beer – “Good in Goodbye”
Meek Mill, Roddy Rich – “Letter to Nipsey”
H.E.R. – “Sometimes”
Lil Nas X, Nas – “Rodeo”
Hayley Williams – “Leave It Alone”
Meghan Trainor, Nicki Minaj – “Nice to Meet Ya”
Louis Tomlinson – “Habit”
Ryan Beatty – “Evergreen”
Phony Ppl, Megan Thee Stallion – “Fkn Around”
Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Ty Dolla $ign - “Like That”
Trevor Daniel, Summer Walker – “Falling (Summer Walker Remix)”
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – “King Of My City”
Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Lil Baby – “Do It”
Demi Lovato – “Anyone”
Lil Wayne – “Funeral” album
Russ – “SHAKE THE SNOW GLOBE” album
Kesha – “High Road” album
Meghan Trainor – “Treat Myself” album
Louis Tomlinson – “Walls” album
Ryan Beatty – “Dreaming of David” album
TV and Movies:
These are all the things you should be watching that come out this week.
“Justin Bieber: Seasons” (YouTube)
“Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” (Netflix)
“Next In Fashion” (Netflix)
“The Pharmacist” (Netflix/Feb. 5)
“Horse Girl” (Netflix/Feb. 6)
“Locke and Key” (Netflix/Feb. 7)
“Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere” (Hulu/Feb. 7)
“Birds of Prey” (Feb. 7)