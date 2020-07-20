I think we can all agree that this is the most unusual summer ever.
We’re still in quarantine, and this summer doesn’t really feel like summer at all. Even though we’re stuck at home, musical artists like Charlie Puth, Gus Dapperton and Halsey are giving us all the summer vibes we need with their new music.
Instead of sun and sand this summer, we have social distancing and self-isolation, but as long as we stay safe, we can still have fun.
Here’s a 2020 Summer Playlist to listen to as you pretend to be at the beach or at a backyard BBQ:
All new music from some of the biggest artists
Alessia Cara — “Ready – Live Off The Floor”
DJ Khaled, Drake — “POPSTAR”
Zedd, Jasmine Thompson — “Funny”
Oliver Tree — “Jerk”
BENEE, Kenny Beats, Bakar — “Night Garden”
Pink Sweat$ — “Icy”
Jhené Aiko — “Summer 2020”
DJ Khaled, Drake — “GREECE”
blackbear — “i feel bad”
Payday — “Molang”
Gracie Abrams — “Friend”
jxdn — “So What!”
Lianne La Havas — “Please Don’t Make Me Cry”
Love Regenerator, Steve Lacy, Calvin Harris — “Live Without Your Love”
Tyla Yaweh, Dababy — “Stuntin’ On You”
beabadoobee — “Care”
Anson Seebra — “Hurricane”
LoveLeo — “HEAD OVER HEELS”
SAINt JHN, J Balvin, Imanbek — “Roses – (Imanbek Remix) [Latin Gang]”
NOTD, Nina Nesbitt — “Cry Dancing”
renforshort — “f*ck, i love my friends”
Steve Aoki, Frank Walker, AJ Mitchell — “Imagine”
Kara Marni, Russ — “Young Heart”
Dava — “ASOS”
Jake Scott, Josie Dunne — “CWJBHN”
Tove Lo, Banx & Ranx — "sadder badder cooler Banx & Ranx Remix"
New original movies and shows on Netflix and Hulu
“Unsolved Mysteries” (Netflix)
“Down to Earth with Zac Efron” (Netflix)
“Palm Springs” (Hulu)
New on Disney Plus this month:
“Hamilton”
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules”
“Ice Age: Collision Course”
“Race to Witch Mountain (2009)”
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul”
New video games:
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens DLC: Ghost of Tsushima