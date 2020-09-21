Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.