Fall officially starts tomorrow, and it's only right to have a playlist ready for the occasion.
Fall comes with sweater weather, pumpkin spice flavored everything, more football and the best holidays of the year. It's my favorite time of the year and usually a really good time for music. There's been a lot of new music coming out, and I'm sure even more will be released as the season begins.
Here's a playlist of old and new fall jams to give you that cozy feeling and to help you get through the middle of the semester rut.