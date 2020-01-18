After a great football season and national championship win, the spring semester has officially begun.
When you have a campus as big as we do, you want to be able to hike to class without passing out. Here’s a workout playlist to inspire you to get back into the swing of things and keep your New Years resolutions this semester, because it’s way easier to work out when you’re listening to good music.
Music:
Bonus:
Along with the workout playlist, here’s some music you should check out this week.
Halsey – “Maniac” album
Mac Miller – “Circles” album
Eminem – “Music To Be Murdered By” album
Lauv – “Tattoos Together”
The 1975 – “Me & You Together Song”
Hayley Kiyolo – “She”
Khalid – “Eleven”
Jonas Brothers – “What A Man Gotta Do”
Gabrielle Aplin – “Dear Happy”
Louis Tomlinson – “Walls”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
Charlotte Lawrence – “Joke’s On You”
TV and Movies:
Here’s what’s new to watch when you want to take a break from all that hard work.
“Medical Police” (Netflix)
“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” (Netflix)
“Cheer” (Netflix)
“John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” (Netflix)
“Ares” (Netflix)
“Sex Education” (Netflix)