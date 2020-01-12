This week our school, the state of Louisiana and beyond get to cheer on the University in the National Championship. The battle of the tigers will be the game of the year, and we got you covered this Media Monday.
Whether you’re going to the game or watching from home with friends, here’s the perfect mix of movies, TV shows and music to get you ready for the big game.
Music:
No tailgate or watch party would be complete without a good playlist. Here’s a special game day playlist that includes songs that are favorites in the student section and popular with many tiger fans all over the nation.
TV and Movies:
Of course the main event is the big game, but if you find yourself looking for something to watch before the big game, turn on one of these football themed shows or movies to get you ready for tonight.
The National Championship at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN
"Ballers" (HBO)
"All American" (Netflix/The CW)
"Friday Night Lights" (NBC/Hulu/Starz)
"The Game Plan" (Disney+)
"The Waterboy" (Netflix)
"Remember The Titans" (Disney+)
Bonus:
Here’s some more non-football-related new shows and movies to check out this week:
"The Grudge"
"Uncut Gems"
"1917"
"AJ and the Queen" (Netflix)
"Don’t F**ck With Cats" (Netflix)
"Dracula" (Netflix)
Everyone stay safe this week and Geaux Tigers!