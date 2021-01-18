It sure has been cold outside lately. You can bundle up to get warm, but sometimes you need something that will make you feel warm and cozy on the inside. Music's always gave me that warm and cozy feeling especially during the winter months.
If you need a seasonal mood booster, this playlist is for you. Winter can be cold and gloomy, but this cozy concoction of songs is sure to warm you up better than your favorite winter coat.
Whether you're taking a drive to get a hot latte or wishing you were cozying up by a fireplace, this selection of tunes is sure to bring warmth to your coldest of winter days.