Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.