Actor Michael K. Williams once said, "I came out of the womb dancing."
Celebrity deaths are always tough to process. As of recent, it seems to me that nearly every week another legend of music, acting, dance, sports, politics and humanism crosses the barrier from life to death.
It’s heartbreaking to hear about, so when I heard the news of Williams’ passing earlier last week, I was stunned by the news. I felt gutted.
The news came on Sept. 6, when the acclaimed character actor was found dead in his home in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn at 54 years old.
Born in Brooklyn on Nov. 22, 1966, Williams was an outstanding acting talent that always brought a sense of swagger and suaveness in all bravura-level performances, most notably his role as Omar Little on David Simon and Ed Burn’s landmark series, "The Wire."
His other performances include Albert “Chalky” White on "Boardwalk Empire," Freddy Knight on "The Night Of" and Montrose Freeman in "Lovecraft Country," which served as his final television performance. His filmic presence in every scene he appeared commanded the attention of viewers.
The actor also possessed a signature facial a scar that became instantly iconic and associated with his roles.
As Omar Little on "The Wire," Williams portrayed a shotgun-toting stickup man which solidified him as the most memorable character in the show’s run. In a series about American institutions and and how they're affected by the ongoing drug war, Omar Little served as one of television’s greatest antiheroes as his character challenged the very essence of black masculinity as an openly gay character that stole from the cruel and homophobic drug empires.
He was a cold-blooded killer, akin to the like of Robin Hood, except in East Baltimore.
Outside of the criminal roles he played, Williams seemed to be a joy of a person who brought life and humanity everywhere he went, touching the hearts and minds of those he worked with and his fans alike. He had a love for dance, community and bringing happiness to others on and off-screen. Williams kept his personal life private, but it is known that he struggled with drug addiction in the past.
Since word of his death broke, dozens of celebrity personalities showed their outpour of love over his loss.
"He was a generous actor," said Clarke Peters, a co-star on the landmark show. "It wasn’t me, me, me. It was us, us, us.”
Spike Lee also called him “his brother” and wrote on Instagram: “Our greats are leaving us left and right. God bless."
Michael K. Williams was truly one of our generation’s greatest performers and an astounding loss of a human being. He will be missed by so many, including me.
Rest in power.