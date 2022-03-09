When you think of Fleetwood Mac, you may think of a retro, magical scene that captures the essence of the free spirit of rock music in the 1970s. This is the vibe Harry Styles’ cosmetics brand Pleasing reflects in its latest collection, Shroom Bloom, with Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood as the face of their campaign.
Pleasing gave a sneak peek of its second collection Shroom Bloom, which includes an overnight face serum, a hand and nail balm, four new polish colors and three new apparel designs with names that match the magical and groovy feel of the collection. The preview also revealed the face of the campaign to be Mick Fleetwood.
Fleetwood powerfully embodies the retro, groovy nature of Shroom Bloom. In product photos on the brand’s website, Fleetwood can be found modeling the new apparel and the polish on his nails. However, wearing nail polish is not a new concept for Fleetwood.
In an interview with Vogue, Fleetwood says, “Back in the day in London, I used to wear nail polish and all sorts of stuff, and the attitude was, ‘so what?’ It didn’t have anything to do with sexuality. It’s not about that. It’s about having fun.”
Styles has expressed his love for Fleetwood Mac on several occasions and has shared that he grew up listening to the band’s music. After Styles entered the music industry, some of his idols became his friends. Styles met Fleetwood in 2014 when Fleetwood brought his daughters to a One Direction concert. Since then, Styles has formed unique friendships with members of Fleetwood Mac.
“Mick is someone who brings me–and countless others–great joy,” Styles told Vogue. “I felt there couldn’t be a better embodiment of Pleasing, or a person who could so naturally capture the wizardry that we love.”
Styles, known for regularly flaunting a colorful manicure, joined the cosmetic industry in November 2021 by launching his cosmetics brand Pleasing. The brand’s first collection, Perfect Pearl (the name being a nod to the string of pearls Styles is often seen wearing), included an illuminating serum, an eye and lip duo pen, two crewnecks and four nail polishes.
While the brand is aesthetically pleasing, the prices may be the opposite for many. Pleasing has put sustainability before affordability, with their ethically made polishes selling for $20 each. However, the brand’s unique and compostable packaging is pleasing.
Styles’ friend and stylist Harry Lambert posted a video revealing the colorfully designed packaging that held the latest collection and showed a notecard that can actually be soaked in water and planted to grow wildflowers. At least creativity is not the brand’s lack.
If you’re willing to spend the money, Shroom Bloom is available on the Pleasing website on March 15. If you aren’t willing to spend the money but still feel you’re missing out, listen to Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors” to feel that same nostalgia Fleetwood radiates in the campaign photos.